Cream The Movie

Brooklyn is about to be taken for a ride. Upstate Officer Swindale is transfered downstate to the 75th Police department from Utica New York after his partner Cage was killed. Bent on revenge Swindale took matters into his own hands, so the Utica department decided to sent him to the city. After two years Swindale befriended the captain of the TNT Drug squad, This squad had a zero tolerance for crime on the streets. What they didn't know was the streets belong to the notorious CREAM!! When one of Cream money house's is robbed his ruthless gang finds and execute the one's responsible. forcing the Captain and Swindale to take on the ruthless gang in this high-caliber thriller.